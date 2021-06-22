Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $732 million-738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.41 million.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $111.63. 262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,896. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -349.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

