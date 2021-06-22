Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $313,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.