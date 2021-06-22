Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HHV traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.24). 12,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £218.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.43.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

