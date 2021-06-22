Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

