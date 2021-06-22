Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,851. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 211,200 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.