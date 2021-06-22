Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $43.87 or 0.00134185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and $1.54 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 611,222 coins and its circulating supply is 576,393 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

