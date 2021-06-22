Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 174 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 304.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

