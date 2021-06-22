Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $27,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

