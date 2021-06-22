Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.39 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.57. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

