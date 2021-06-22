Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 285 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $262.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

