Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $30,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,803 shares of company stock worth $9,177,960. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EAT opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,874.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.94.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.