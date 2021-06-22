Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,396,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,351,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 250,413 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.