Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 161 ($2.10) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON HWG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 148 ($1.93). The company had a trading volume of 61,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market cap of £477.54 million and a PE ratio of 18.50. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 149 ($1.95).

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

