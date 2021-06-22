Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Hasbro worth $132,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

