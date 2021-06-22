HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

