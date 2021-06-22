HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.50.

HCA stock opened at $208.09 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

