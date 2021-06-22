Head-To-Head Review: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

97.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Lombard Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lombard Medical has a beta of 6.33, meaning that its share price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Lombard Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 5.49 -$620,000.00 $0.48 108.88 Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lombard Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -0.85% 7.24% 5.16% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Lombard Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.