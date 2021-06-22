Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 116.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Domtar were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 264,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

