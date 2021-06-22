Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5,034.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.99. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

