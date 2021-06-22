Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 427.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $210,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

