Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 480.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,621 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Shares of IR stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

