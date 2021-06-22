Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 37,200 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

NYSE SCU opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.11.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.