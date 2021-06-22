Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 683,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFDRU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $345,000.

Shares of PFDRU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

