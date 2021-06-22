HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HQY. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

