Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

