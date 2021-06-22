Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Heartland Express worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Heartland Express by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

