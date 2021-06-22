Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

