HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.59. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

