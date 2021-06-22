Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

