Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $980,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $308.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.04. The firm has a market cap of $327.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.