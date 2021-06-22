Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

