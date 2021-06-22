Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $105.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

