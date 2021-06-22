Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes $345,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

