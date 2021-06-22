HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,380 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

AVXL stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.