HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

