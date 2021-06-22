HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of EOLS opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.