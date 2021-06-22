HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after acquiring an additional 222,858 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,788 shares of company stock worth $13,637,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.10.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

