HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQI. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQI stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

