HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,503 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,899,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 395,366 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 45,549 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.94. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.