Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 834.40 ($10.90). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 834.40 ($10.90), with a volume of 953,370 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 814.28.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

