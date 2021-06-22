Hotel Chocolat Group’s (HOTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The firm has a market cap of £461.84 million and a P/E ratio of -60.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 384.76.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

