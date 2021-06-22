Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

