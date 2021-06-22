Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Decreased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $434.18. 6,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,973. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.94.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.