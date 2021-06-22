Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

