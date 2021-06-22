Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.