Hxro (HXRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.61 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and $1.61 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00586423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.