Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.06 million-78.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HYW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,829. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38. Hywin has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

