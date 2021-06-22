iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $75.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IAFNF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

IAFNF traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

