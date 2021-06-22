Iconic Token Price Down 40.9% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $10,080.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00113834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00155535 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.55 or 1.00695783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

