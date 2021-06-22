IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $217.11 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

